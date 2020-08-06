Cyclist dead after being struck by vehicle in Mississauga, police say

Peel Regional Police say a cyclist is dead after being struck by a vehicle in Mississauga Thursday evening.
In an update posted on Twitter, police said emergency crews were called to the area of Dixie and North Service roads, just to the north of the Queen Elizabeth Way, at around 9:30 p.m.
According to the update, the driver remained at the scene of the collision.
Officers closed the roads in the immediate area as investigators gathered evidence.
The circumstances leading up to the collision weren’t disclosed as of Thursday night.
It’s not clear what, if any, charges the driver could be facing.
