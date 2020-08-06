Menu

Sports

Edmonton Oilers increase capacity for online 50/50 raffle ahead of Game 4 against Blackhawks

By Staff The Canadian Press
An Edmonton Oilers' logo looms large in the team's new dressing room. Sept. 14, 2016.
An Edmonton Oilers' logo looms large in the team's new dressing room. Sept. 14, 2016. Quinn Phillips/Global News

The Edmonton Oilers Community Foundation says its server provider has increased capacity for its online 50/50 raffle for Friday’s hockey game.

On Wednesday, the draw “shattered an all-time record” and had to close early after it reached the server provider’s maximum allowable ticket sales.

The Oilers Entertainment Group says the final jackpot for Game 3 of the Oilers-Blackhawks series was more than $5.4 million, with one lucky winner taking home about $2.7 million.

No winner has yet been announced.

Janet Riopel, board chair for the Edmonton Oilers Community Foundation, says the online raffles have exceeded her expectations.

She adds that the foundation’s server provider has been able to increase capacity by two-and-a-half times.

Story continues below advertisement

She says half the funds are used by the foundation to support organizations focused on vulnerable populations in downtown Edmonton and youth sports throughout northern Alberta.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
