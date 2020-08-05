Edmonton Oilers online 50/50 hits $3M in less than 3 hours ahead of Game 3

Send this page to someone via email

50/50 fever has swept Alberta again on Wednesday as the Edmonton Oilers‘ online raffle hit $2 million before noon.

According to the online page, the pot hit the $2-million mark just before 11:30 a.m. That’s nine hours before the puck is scheduled to drop for Game 3 against the Chicago Blackhawks.

It only took another hour for the pot to climb to $3 million.

According to Daniel Lewis — the CEO of company running the online sales, Ascend Fundraising – the raffle will be sold out of tickets between $5 and $6 million.

Monday night’s raffle obliterated the record for the largest sports raffle as the pot surpassed $3.2 million. The previous record was held by Toronto Raptors fans when the 50/50 reached $2 million during the 2019 NBA Finals.

2:16 Edmonton Oilers record-breaking 50/50 draw Edmonton Oilers record-breaking 50/50 draw

The winner of Monday’s pot will take home $1.6 million. Funds raised in the 50/50 go to the Edmonton Oilers Community Foundation.

“It’s overwhelming. I’m almost speechless,” executive director Natalie Minckler told Global News on Monday. “We’re thrilled, we’re surprised, we’re shocked, we’re humbled.”

The EOCF supports registered charitable organizations in Alberta. Lewis told Global News on Monday he expects the Oilers draw to hit $5 million at some point before the run is over.

Tickets can be purchased on the team’s website. Ticket sales end at 10:30 p.m. MT.