Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 630CHED

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Sports

Edmonton Oilers online 50/50 hits $3M in less than 3 hours ahead of Game 3

By Kirby Bourne 630CHED
The Edmonton Oilers Community Foundation sells 50/50 tickets at Friday's Oilers watch party at Rogers Place, April 28, 2017.
The Edmonton Oilers Community Foundation sells 50/50 tickets at Friday's Oilers watch party at Rogers Place, April 28, 2017. Global News

50/50 fever has swept Alberta again on Wednesday as the Edmonton Oilers‘ online raffle hit $2 million before noon.

According to the online page, the pot hit the $2-million mark just before 11:30 a.m. That’s nine hours before the puck is scheduled to drop for Game 3 against the Chicago Blackhawks.

Read more: Edmonton Oilers obliterate organization’s 50/50 draw record with over $3M in sales Monday night

It only took another hour for the pot to climb to $3 million.

According to Daniel Lewis — the CEO of company running the online sales, Ascend Fundraising – the raffle will be sold out of tickets between $5 and $6 million.

Monday night’s raffle obliterated the record for the largest sports raffle as the pot surpassed $3.2 million. The previous record was held by Toronto Raptors fans when the 50/50 reached $2 million during the 2019 NBA Finals.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement
Edmonton Oilers record-breaking 50/50 draw
Edmonton Oilers record-breaking 50/50 draw

The winner of Monday’s pot will take home $1.6 million. Funds raised in the 50/50 go to the Edmonton Oilers Community Foundation.

“It’s overwhelming. I’m almost speechless,” executive director Natalie Minckler told Global News on Monday. “We’re thrilled, we’re surprised, we’re shocked, we’re humbled.”

Read more: Massive response to Edmonton Oilers online 50/50 raffle leads to website issues

The EOCF supports registered charitable organizations in Alberta. Lewis told Global News on Monday he expects the Oilers draw to hit $5 million at some point before the run is over.

Tickets can be purchased on the team’s website. Ticket sales end at 10:30 p.m. MT.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
NHLEdmonton OilersNHL PlayoffsoilersEdmonton Oilers Community FoundationEdmonton Oilers 50/50Oilers 50/50Edmonton Oilers 50/50 ticketsOilers 50/50 ticketsOilers 50/50 tickets purchase
Flyers
More weekly flyers