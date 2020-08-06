Home hit with Molotov cocktails, two men arrested in arson incident, say Revelstoke RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

Two arrests were made, say police in Revelstoke, B.C., after two men returned to the scene where a home was allegedly hit with Molotov-style cocktails.

According to Revelstoke RCMP, the overnight incident could have been potentially fatal, as it happened at 3 a.m., on Thursday.

However, police say an occupant was home at the time, and managed to extinguish the flames before they could spread.

The home was located along the 1100 block of 4 Street East.

“Our front-line RCMP officers responded to the scene and gathered evidence,” said Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey, RCMP Southeast District.

“As a result of the investigation and police tactics used, two men were taken into police custody without incident after they allegedly returned to the arson scene approximately an hour later.”

Police say the two men, ages 36 and 34, are from Revelstoke, that they’re facing potential charges and remain in custody at this time.

They added the home is being examined by forensic specialists, and that other police sections are assisting Revelstoke RCMP with the ongoing investigation.

If you have additional information regarding this incident, you are asked to contact the Revelstoke RCMP at 250-837-5255.

