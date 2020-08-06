Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Man in custody after man’s body found in east-end Toronto home, police say

By Catherine McDonald & Nick Westoll Global News
Posted August 6, 2020 2:53 pm
Toronto police block off a house on Greenwood Avenue Thursday afternoon.
Toronto police block off a house on Greenwood Avenue Thursday afternoon. Catherine McDonald / Global News

Toronto police say a man is in custody after a man was found dead in an east-end home Thursday morning.

Homicide Squad Det. Rob Choe told Global News emergency crews were called to a home on Greenwood Avenue near Mortimer Avenue at around 10 a.m.

Officers blocked off a large portion of the outside of the home as well as a Jeep in front of the property.

Trending Stories

Read more: St. Michael’s Hospital’s trauma team shows why seconds count for Toronto’s victims of violence

Choe said officers are treating the investigation as a “suspicious death.” He said it’s believed the body was the home.

A man was taken into custody, Choe said, but no one was charged in connection with the man’s death as of Thursday afternoon.

Story continues below advertisement

Neighbours told Global News two men lived at the home.

More to come.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrimeToronto crimeToronto police homicide squadToronto suspicious deathGreenwood Avenue suspicious deathToronto police homicide unit
Flyers
More weekly flyers