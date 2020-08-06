Man in custody after man’s body found in east-end Toronto home, police say

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Toronto police say a man is in custody after a man was found dead in an east-end home Thursday morning.

Homicide Squad Det. Rob Choe told Global News emergency crews were called to a home on Greenwood Avenue near Mortimer Avenue at around 10 a.m.

Officers blocked off a large portion of the outside of the home as well as a Jeep in front of the property.

Choe said officers are treating the investigation as a “suspicious death.” He said it’s believed the body was the home.

A man was taken into custody, Choe said, but no one was charged in connection with the man’s death as of Thursday afternoon.

Story continues below advertisement

Neighbours told Global News two men lived at the home.

More to come.