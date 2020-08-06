B.C. premier expected to take questions on back-to-school plan at morning news conference

Send this page to someone via email

B.C. Premier John Horgan is expected to take questions about the province’s back-to-school plan at an unrelated news conference on Thursday.

Horgan and Health Minister Adrian Dix are scheduled to make an announcement on health services in Surrey at 9:30 a.m., but both are expected to field questions about the plan to bring kids back to class in September.

Horgan is likely to be asked about pushing back the start of the school year as the COVID-19 pandemic keeps going, as well as how before- and after-school care will be managed to further reduce interactions between kids.

The BC Teachers’ Federation has repeatedly called for a delayed start so that everyone can be better prepared, after the province announced its full-return plan for kids in kindergarten to Grade 12 on July 29.

On the advice of the provincial health officer, students will be organized into a consistent group of staff and students, to be called learning groups, in a bid to reduce the risk of transmission of COVID-19 and ensure quicker contact-tracing if needed.

The province has committed $45.6 million to help support school districts implement additional safety measures, such as increased cleaning of high-contact surfaces and more hand-washing stations.

Masks will not be required at school, but will be made available upon request.

