Neighbours voice concerns about parking, littering near Shuswap River float

Floating down the river near Enderby is a favourite past-time for both tourists and locals, but it comes at a cost to some neighbours.

The parking situation, particularly during busy summer weekends, can be overflowing.

Pictures taken over the August long weekend show vehicles parked in spots that are clearly marked to be “no parking.”

“People park on both sides, and all the way down the stretch, as well as sometimes double parking,” said local resident Niki Weiersema.

Vehicles also commonly park on other people’s property to the point where some neighbours have had to barricade their driveways, she said.

“It’s a gong show,” she said, adding that safety is a big concern because of the high volume of pedestrians.

“I’ve seen people blow up their floaties a quarter of the way onto the road, so I’m hoping nobody gets hit by a car,” Weiersema said.

Anton Enzing lives just across from the popular Eby Hand Launch.

“It’s a nightmare because some people don’t reduce their speed when they’re coming through here,” he said. “We’re just worried that a little kid is going to run out from behind a car.”

Enzing said he’d like to see the speed limit for the stretch of road dropped over the summer.

Enzing and Weiersema also agree that littering is a problem.

“Garbage doesn’t get picked up. I pick it up. Neighbours pick it up. It’s not really fair,” Enzing said.

He estimates he spends about an hour a week picking up other people’s floaties, beer cans and garbage.

“I just don’t know why people don’t pick their stuff up, or why the City of Enderby doesn’t send somebody down to pick this up because obviously it’s something they promote,” he said.

However, while locals said they want to see the problems addressed, they said they still welcome people to the area for the river float.

The City of Enderby said the Eby Hand Launch isn’t actually within its jurisdiction.

In an email, the Regional District of North Okanagan said it just took over management of the area in March, and it’s aware of the long-standing issues.

“We are launching a parks master planning process, which could lead to land acquisition and parking lot development. The process will centre on community input, needs, and locally geared solutions,” RDNO spokesperson Ashley Gregersen said.

“This is one of the only things that families can do that doesn’t cost any money,” Enzing said. “It just needs to be organized a little bit better.”

“The local individuals here really want you to enjoy the river. We do, absolutely,” Weiersema agreed. “But please just take out what you take in and respect the signs and respect the other individuals on the river.”

For residents who want to participate in the planning process, the regional district is holding an open house on Aug. 18 at Grindrod Park from 4 to 7 p.m. and at Riverside Park on Aug. 20 from 4 to 7 p.m.

