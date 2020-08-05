Menu

Sports

Winnipeg Blue Bombers to unveil 2019 Grey Cup ring Thursday

By Shane Gibson Global News
Winnipeg Blue Bombers quarterback Zach Collaros drinks from the Cup as they celebrate winning the 107th Grey Cup. The team will unveil their Grey Cup rings Thursday.
Winnipeg Blue Bombers quarterback Zach Collaros drinks from the Cup as they celebrate winning the 107th Grey Cup. The team will unveil their Grey Cup rings Thursday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

Winnipeg Blue Bomber fans won’t have to wait much longer to see the teams’ 2019 Grey Cup rings.

In a tweet Wednesday, the Bombers said they’ll unveil the new hardware at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Read more: Winnipeg Blue Bombers win Grey Cup after almost 30 years

The team says it will post video of the unveiling to social media following a private ceremony.

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers ended a 29-year drought by winning the 107th Grey Cup against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in November.

Hamilton was the CFL’s top team during the regular season with a 15-3 record. Winnipeg was third in the West at 11-7.

The Bombers beat the Tiger-Cats by a final tally of 33-12 at McMahon Stadium in Calgary.

Read more: Winnipeg Blue Bombers still basking in Grey Cup afterglow months after historic victory

Winnipeg had not won a Grey Cup title since 1990. The second longest drought belongs to the Tiger-Cats, whose last title came in 1999.

Production of the coveted Grey Cup rings were briefly put on hold by Canadian jeweller Baron Championship Rings due to the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic.

Modified CFL season could be blessing in disguise for Winnipeg Blue Bombers
