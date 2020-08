Send this page to someone via email

A section of Southland Drive has been closed to traffic due to a large sinkhole in the middle of the road.

Calgary police took to Twitter on Wednesday to warn drivers the westbound lanes of Southland Drive Southwest were closed between 14 Street Southwest and Elbow Drive Southwest.

Traffic Advisory – westbound Southland Drive between 14 Street and Elbow Drive S.W., is currently blocked off due to a large sink hole in the road. Please find alternative routes this morning. — Calgary Police (@CalgaryPolice) August 5, 2020

It’s unknown when the road will be reopened.

And yet another #sinkhole in @calgary #yycroads #yyc today. Leaving my house and getting onto #andersonroad is a nightmare! Just about lose my entire front end of my motorcycle in the gouges and cracks! Already had to get a #wheelalignment on my car from potholes! pic.twitter.com/Ot3tuIHI6j — Moira (@Moira74643483) August 5, 2020