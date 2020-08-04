Edmonton residents 80% compliant with new mandatory mask bylaw, city says

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Edmonton said about 80 per cent of Edmontonians wore face masks at indoor public spaces over the August long weekend.

Enforcement officers patrolled 160 areas over the long weekend, including transit, recreation centres, places of worship and businesses.

The city said four out of five people were wearing face coverings.

“We’re extremely pleased with how Edmontonians have embraced the new bylaw and are committed to helping keep their fellow citizens safe,” COVID-19 Task Force Chair David Aitken said.

“Peace officers and city staff will continue to help people understand the new bylaw and the importance of facial coverings in slowing the spread of COVID-19.”

Officers also were informing residents of the new Face Coverings Bylaw, handing out 680 masks and having 304 “education interactions,” according to the city.

Public transit users were very compliant with the new bylaw, with officers reporting between 80 to 100 per cent compliance.

“We heard many positive reports of mask use and of people following the public health guidelines we’ve put in place,” Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw said.

No fines were issued throughout the long weekend, the city said.

The city said enforcement officers will continue to focus to help Edmontonians adopt the new mandatory mask requirements.

The city mandated face masks in all indoor public areas starting on Aug. 1.

Five new deaths were reported by Alberta Health on Tuesday. Three of those deaths were related to the Good Samaritan Southgate care centre in Edmonton.

The most recent fatalities related to that outbreak were all women in their 90s.

The province reported 275 active cases and 1,427 recovered cases in the Edmonton zone on Tuesday.