Dr. Deena Hinshaw to give update on COVID-19 numbers in Alberta Tuesday afternoon

Alberta’s chief medical officer of health is set to give an update on weekend numbers of COVID-19 in the province.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw is scheduled to speak at a news conference at 3:30 p.m., which will be live streamed in this post.

The provincial numbers were last updated Friday, when the province provided data from Thursday testing.

In the latest numbers, Alberta had 1,386 active cases of COVID-19 and 9,261 recovered cases. So far, 196 people in the province have died from the disease.

The majority of active cases are in Calgary, Edmonton, and Central zones. In the latest data, Calgary zone sits at 599 active cases and Edmonton zone sits at 272. Central zone last recorded 254 active cases.

Typically the numbers on cases released are from testing done the day before, and since Alberta no longer provides updates on weekends or holidays, Tuesday afternoon is expected to provide data from testing done on Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

This will be Dr. Hinshaw’s second live media availability Tuesday; she also provided an update on the provincial plan for school re-entry, when it was announced that masks would now be required in schools for teachers and students Grade 4 and above.