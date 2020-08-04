Menu

Health

Good Samaritan Southgate care centre records another death, toll now 24

By Allison Bench Global News
Posted August 4, 2020 4:38 pm
Good Samaritan CEO speaks as care-centre becomes Alberta’s deadliest COVID-19 outbreak
WATCH ABOVE: (July 31) As of Friday, 22 people had died from COVID-19 at Good Samaritan Southgate, where the CEO called the situation tragic. As Sarah Ryan explains, she says staff are doing everything they can to stop the spread.

Another death related to COVID-19 has been reported at Good Samaritan Southgate care centre in Edmonton, bringing the total number of fatalities related to that outbreak to 24.

According to numbers released Tuesday, all 24 deaths recorded were residents. Currently, there are 42 active cases in residents at the facility and 14 residents who have recovered. In total, 80 residents have contracted the disease.

There are also 20 active employee COVID-19 cases and 12 employees who have recovered.

Read more: Dr. Deena Hinshaw to give update on COVID-19 numbers in Alberta Tuesday afternoon

Officials from Good Samaritan Southgate clarified on Tuesday that while they had said on the weekend there were 15 resident recoveries, one of the people who had been listed as recovered has now been returned to the active list.

“After a discussion with AHS and CDC, a resident who was initially counted as recovered did not fully meet the criteria and so was removed from that count today,” Julie Williams, director of communications for Good Samaritan Southgate, said in an email Tuesday.

Trending Stories

Williams also said the total residents who have tested positive for COVID-19 at the facility is now 80 due to an error where a single patient was counted in both the active and recovered case list.

Read more: Another COVID-19 death reported at Good Samaritan Southgate brings fatalities to 23

The outbreak at Good Samaritan Southgate is now considered to be the deadliest one at a care centre in Alberta.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw is set to give a live provincial update on COVID-19 cases in the province at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, although occasionally the facility reports cases online before they are officially recorded by Alberta Health.

Alberta government back to school safety policies
