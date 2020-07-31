Alberta records 127 new COVID-19 cases Friday, 1 additional death

Send this page to someone via email

Alberta identified 127 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, along with one additional death due to the disease.

Alberta Health said the person who died was a man in his 80s from the Central zone. The man was not linked to a continuing care facility, according to Alberta Health.

Alberta has seen 196 deaths related to COVID-19 to date.

As of Friday afternoon, there were 1,386 active cases of COVID-19 across the province. That’s a slight decrease from Thursday’s active case total of 1,408.

Of the active cases Friday, 599 were in the Calgary zone, 272 were in the Edmonton zone, 254 were in the Central zone, 147 were in the South zone, 107 were in the North zone and seven were not known to be linked to any zone.

Ahead of the long weekend, Alberta’s chief medical officer of health reminded Albertans to continue to take precautions while celebrating with family and friends.

“We all want to socialize and make happy, positive memories. I am confident that none of us want to have those memories spoiled with a loved one getting sick or friends and family having to isolate because we didn’t take simple precautions,” Dr. Deena Hinshaw said Thursday.

“COVID-19 will not take a break because it is a holiday. Careless behaviour today can lead to sharp increases in cases next week and the week after,” she continued, pointing to the increase in cases Alberta saw following Canada Day.

Hinshaw recognized that many people are tired of being told what to do, so she tried to focus on things people can safely do to enjoy the August long weekend.

“We can enjoy camping, going to a restaurant, having a barbecue, watching a hockey game with friends and family, or visiting a loved one at a continuing care facility.

“To do these things, we just need to make a few adjustments to make sure we’re following public health guidance to the best of our ability.” Tweet This

If camping or heading to the beach, Hinshaw asked Albertans to limit stops for food and gas, and have a back-up plan if their final destination is too crowded when they arrive.

Hinshaw encouraged outdoor gatherings for those hoping to watch an NHL hockey game this weekend.

“Think about how many people would comfortably fit two metres apart and stick to that maximum number,” she said.

She continued to encourage people to bring their own food and drink, and use their own utensils.

“Wherever you go, physically distance. Wear a mask in crowded places and wash your hands. Be a champion for safety and speak up if others are unsure on how to follow public health guidance. And while it may be disappointing, the greatest thing you can do for all of our loved ones is to stay home if you are feeling unwell and arrange for testing.

“Only by observing these measures, can we all help prevent the spread while staying socially connected this August long weekend and beyond.” Tweet This

So far, 9,261 Albertans have recovered from COVID-19.

The province will provide its next update on COVID-19 in Alberta on Tuesday.

