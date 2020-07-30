Coronavirus: Quebec and Alberta lead Canada in new reported cases

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec and Alberta reported the most new coronavirus cases in Canada on Thursday at 122 and 113 each, respectively.

In total, Canada recorded 329 new cases Thursday and 12 more deaths.

The country’s total case count is now at 115,757, with 8,929 deaths total.

Ontario saw 89 new cases reported Thursday to make 39,075 cases total — the second day in a row that Ontario reported fewer than 100 cases.

Three new deaths in the province were added to its death toll, which now stands at 2,772.

Ontario currently has 84 people hospitalized due to COVID-19 (down by seven from the previous day), with 27 patients in an intensive care unit (down by one) and 16 patients in ICUs on a ventilator (down by one).

Meanwhile, 34,906 Ontarians, or 89 per cent of cases, have recovered from COVID-19.

Quebec reported 122 new cases of COVID-19 and one additional death in the past 24 hours. Two additional deaths occurred on Wednesday but zero were reported.

The province has now recorded 59,131 total cases of the novel coronavirus and 5,673 deaths.

Hospitalizations stand at 208, with 18 of those patients in intensive care.

Manitoba reported two more cases of coronavirus, with six people currently in hospital due to the virus, four of them in intensive care.

The province’s total number of lab-confirmed cases is now 395, with 76 of them active. An additional 14 cases in the province are considered presumptive. No new deaths were announced to add to its current eight.

Alberta reported 113 new cases, bringing its total to 10,716. Five new deaths were also recorded to bring its total to 195.

Of the cases, 1,408 are currently active, with 91 in hospital and 18 of them in intensive care.

British Columbia saw 29 new cases in the last 24 hours to give it 3,563 cases total, and no new deaths were added to its 194 total.

No new cases were reported in New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, PEI, Newfoundland and Labrador nor any of the territories.

The last confirmed case of the virus in Nova Scotia was reported on July 15, 2020, meaning that the streak of no new cases has reached its 15th day.

So far, 17,219,767 cases have been reported worldwide, with 671,009 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University. The U.S. has the most cases and deaths with 4,487,072 confirmed cases and 151,826 deaths.

— With files from The Canadian Press, Gabby Rodrigues, Elisha Dacey, Alexander Quon, Thomas Piller