Canada

Alberta to provide update on back-to-school plan Tuesday morning

By Melissa Gilligan Global News
Posted August 4, 2020 8:48 am
Alberta is planning to reopen schools in the province this fall even as cases of COVID-19 in the province continue to grow.
Alberta is planning to reopen schools in the province this fall even as cases of COVID-19 in the province continue to grow. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Alberta’s education minister and chief medical officer of health will provide an update on Tuesday on the public health measures being taken as students head back to school in September.

Adriana LaGrange and Dr. Deena Hinshaw will speak about the return to in-classroom learning at a 9 a.m. news conference.

Story continues below advertisement

The province announced in late July that K-12 students would head back to classrooms this fall, saying in-school classes would resume with near-normal daily operations and added health measures.

According to the government’s school re-entry plan, those health measures include frequent cleaning of surfaces, placing hand sanitizers at school entrances and classrooms, grouping students in cohorts and planning the school day to allow for physical distancing, which could include staggering start times for classes, recesses and lunches.

Read more: Educators, parents react to Alberta decision to send K-12 students back to classrooms in fall

The province has launched a school re-entry tool kit to prepare students and parents for what they can expect in the upcoming school year. For more information, visit Alberta.ca.

Read more: Alberta K-12 students to head back to classroom this fall

With files from Caley Ramsay and The Canadian Press

