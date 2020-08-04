Alberta to provide update on back-to-school plan Tuesday morning

Send this page to someone via email

Alberta’s education minister and chief medical officer of health will provide an update on Tuesday on the public health measures being taken as students head back to school in September.

Adriana LaGrange and Dr. Deena Hinshaw will speak about the return to in-classroom learning at a 9 a.m. news conference.

Minister Adriana LaGrange and Dr. Deena Hinshaw, chief medical officer of health, will provide updates on the return to school at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Aug 4 #abed

The province announced in late July that K-12 students would head back to classrooms this fall, saying in-school classes would resume with near-normal daily operations and added health measures.

According to the government’s school re-entry plan, those health measures include frequent cleaning of surfaces, placing hand sanitizers at school entrances and classrooms, grouping students in cohorts and planning the school day to allow for physical distancing, which could include staggering start times for classes, recesses and lunches.

The province has launched a school re-entry tool kit to prepare students and parents for what they can expect in the upcoming school year. For more information, visit Alberta.ca.

With files from Caley Ramsay and The Canadian Press