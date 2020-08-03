OPP investigate fatal apartment fire as a homicide

Send this page to someone via email

Haldimand County OPP say a fatal fire in Hagersville, Ont. is now being investigated as a homicide.

Provincial police say Tyler King, 30, was pulled from the second-floor apartment on Main Street just before 9 p.m. on July 29.

Investigators have confirmed that King, from the Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation, was the only person who lived in the unit.

The cause of the man’s death has not been announced.

Along with the criminal investigation, the Ontario Fire Marshall is also looking into the cause of the fire.

OPP say there is no concern for public safety at this time and is asking anyone who may have information about the incident to contact police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

