Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 900 CHML

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

OPP investigate fatal apartment fire as a homicide

By Rick Zamperin 900 CHML
OPP are investigating a homicide in Hagersville, Ont.
OPP are investigating a homicide in Hagersville, Ont. Don Mitchell / Global News

Haldimand County OPP say a fatal fire in Hagersville, Ont. is now being investigated as a homicide.

Provincial police say Tyler King, 30, was pulled from the second-floor apartment on Main Street just before 9 p.m. on July 29.

Investigators have confirmed that King, from the Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation, was the only person who lived in the unit.

Trending Stories

Read more: Man who set off fire extinguisher at Oakville apartment complex facing charges

The cause of the man’s death has not been announced.

Along with the criminal investigation, the Ontario Fire Marshall is also looking into the cause of the fire.

OPP say there is no concern for public safety at this time and is asking anyone who may have information about the incident to contact police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
OPPOntario Provincial PoliceFatal Fireontario fire marshalHagersvillemississaugas of the credit first nationHagersvile fire
Flyers
More weekly flyers