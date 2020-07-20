Man who set off fire extinguisher at Oakville apartment complex facing charges

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Oakville says a man is facing three charges after he pulled a fire alarm and discharged a fire extinguisher inside an apartment complex on the weekend.

According to investigators, fire crews answered an alarm call on Churchill Avenue early Saturday, only to discover there wasn’t a blaze.

However, one person was found injured after jumping off a second-storey balcony.

It was later determined by detectives that the suspect intentionally set off the alarm and deployed a fire extinguisher which frightened residents on the floor.

A woman decided to evacuate by leaping from the building. She suffered minor injuries.

A 51-year-old, of no fixed address, has been charged with criminal negligence causing bodily harm, mischief, and failure to comply with probation.

Anyone with information can reach out to Halton police at 905-825-4747 ext. 2216, or submit an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or online.

