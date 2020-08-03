Jackrabbit found with arrow in neck in Regina’s Glencairn neighbourhood

Send this page to someone via email

Warning: this article contains graphic content

Salthaven West in Regina is bringing light to an incident that happened Saturday in which a jackrabbit was found with an arrow in its neck.

The rehabilitation centre posted the news on Facebook. It said the rabbit was seen running around the Glencairn area with a “large arrow” stuck in its neck.

“Luckily one of the most experienced volunteers was available to attend and Brittany managed to track down the hare and capture her even though she was still quite mobile,” the post read.

“We applied emergency treatment before heading to the wonderful team at Animal Clinic of Regina for stitches and radiographs the next morning.”

The injured jack rabbit found Saturday night. Courtesy / Salthaven West

Fortunately, the arrow didn’t cause any spinal fractures and missed all major arteries, Salthaven said.

“She was in a great deal of pain, as you can imagine from having the arrow drill through her neck,” the post read.

“It doesn’t matter how you feel about jackrabbits, causing an animal to suffer like this is disturbing. It is also against the law.”

In its post, Salthaven West referenced the city’s discharge of firearms and projectiles bylaw, showing that no person “shall cause, permit or allow the discharge of a firearm in the city, excluding the exceptions outlined in this bylaw.”

Global News has reached out to both Salthaven West and the Regina Police Service for more information regarding the situation and will update the article when we hear back.

