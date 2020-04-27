Mistaken abandonment: Saskatchewan wildlife expert says to leave bunnies alone

Send this page to someone via email

Despite a natural “urge to help”, the Saskatchewan Wildlife Federation is reminding residents to avoid interfering with wildlife especially in urban areas.

Executive Director Darrell Crabbe said it happens all too frequently, especially when it comes to jackrabbits known to grow their families in the spring.

“We get these calls all the time about supposedly abandoned young, but in most cases the young are left there by their [parents],” Crabbe said. “Most of the time, the parent[s] will come back and pick them up or tend to them afterwards.”

He said he expects to see more and more rabbits this season, as the animal is reaching a high point in its population curve.

“We’ll be seeing a lot of them over the next few years. At the end of the day, they are wildlife and have to be treated as so,” Crabbe said.

“Just like white-tail deer fawns, rabbits are genetically predisposed to just sit there quietly for a whole day when they are put in that position by their parents.

“The parents know where they are and will return to take care of them.” Tweet This

Crabbe said moving the baby animals away from where the parents left them causes a real problem.

“If you move the animal, the only options left are looking at finding wildlife rescue organizations to take care of the animal,” Crabbe said.

“The best option, in almost every instance, unless the mother has somehow passed way, is usually to let mother nature take its course.”

He recommends people leave the animals for at least 24 hours before taking action, if they suspect the animal was truly abandoned.

“They are very resilient, but if they are still there the next day there is a wildlife hotline (306-975-2476) to discuss the issue and perhaps bring it to one of the care centres,” Crabbe said.

Crabbe said if you find bunnies in your backyard, and own a cat or dog, be extra careful and again call the wildlife hotline for further instruction.

He also reminds people of The Wildlife Act, which makes it illegal to handle or take home wild animals without permission.

