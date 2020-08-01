No new coronavirus cases identified in Nova Scotia Saturday

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia reported no new cases of COVID-19 Saturday, with only two active cases remaining.

The two active cases are related to Nova Scotians who travelled outside Canada.

The individuals have been self-isolating since they returned to the province, health officials said in a press release on Friday.

The QEII Health Sciences Centre’s microbiology lab completed 440 Nova Scotia tests on July 31 and is operating 24-hours, the province said.

To date, Nova Scotia has seen 63,912 negative test results, 1,069 positive COVID-19 cases and 64 deaths.

There are currently no people in hospital as a result of COVID-19. Cases range in individuals aged under 10 to over 90.

The province said 1,003 cases are now resolved.

Nova Scotians are still encouraged to visit the 811 website if they have two or more of the following symptoms:

Fever (including chills, sweats)

Cough or worsening of a previous cough

Sore throat

Headache

Shortness of breath

Muscle aches

Sneezing

Nasal congestion/runny nose

Hoarse voice

Diarrhea

Unusual fatigue

Loss of sense of smell or taste

Red, purple or blueish lesions on the feet, toes or fingers without a clear cause

The province said anyone who has travelled outside of Atlantic Canada must self-isolate for 14 days.

