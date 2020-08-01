Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

No new coronavirus cases identified in Nova Scotia Saturday

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
Posted August 1, 2020 10:30 am
Dr. Robert Strang, chief medical officer of health, provides an update on health system preparations in Nova Scotia for COVID-19, in Halifax on March 6, 2020.
Dr. Robert Strang, chief medical officer of health, provides an update on health system preparations in Nova Scotia for COVID-19, in Halifax on March 6, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan

Nova Scotia reported no new cases of COVID-19 Saturday, with only two active cases remaining.

The two active cases are related to Nova Scotians who travelled outside Canada.

The individuals have been self-isolating since they returned to the province, health officials said in a press release on Friday.

READ MORE: Nova Scotia reports two new cases of coronavirus Friday, ending caseless streak

The QEII Health Sciences Centre’s microbiology lab completed 440 Nova Scotia tests on July 31 and is operating 24-hours, the province said.

To date, Nova Scotia has seen 63,912 negative test results, 1,069 positive COVID-19 cases and 64 deaths.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

There are currently no people in hospital as a result of COVID-19. Cases range in individuals aged under 10 to over 90.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE:Nova Scotia hopes mandatory masks rule creates ‘standard’ without need for enforcement

The province said 1,003 cases are now resolved.

Nova Scotians are still encouraged to visit the 811 website if they have two or more of the following symptoms:

  • Fever (including chills, sweats)
  • Cough or worsening of a previous cough
  • Sore throat
  • Headache
  • Shortness of breath
  • Muscle aches
  • Sneezing
  • Nasal congestion/runny nose
  • Hoarse voice
  • Diarrhea
  • Unusual fatigue
  • Loss of sense of smell or taste
  • Red, purple or blueish lesions on the feet, toes or fingers without a clear cause

The province said anyone who has travelled outside of Atlantic Canada must self-isolate for 14 days.

‘We’re not there yet’: Atlantic bubble to stay closed as premiers disagree on popping date
‘We’re not there yet’: Atlantic bubble to stay closed as premiers disagree on popping date
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newsNova Scotiacoronavirus updatecovid-19 canadacovid-19 newsCanada CoronavirusCoronavirus In CanadaCoronavirus Cases
Flyers
More weekly flyers