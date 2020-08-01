Ontario reports 124 new coronavirus cases, 2 deaths; total cases top 39,300

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario reported 124 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Saturday, bringing the provincial total to 39,333.

“Locally, 28 of 34 public health units are reporting five or fewer cases, with 16 of them reporting no new cases,” Health Minister Christine Elliott said on Twitter.

Thirty-three cases are from Peel Region, 17 from Ottawa, 16 from Toronto and 16 from Windsor-Essex.

A total of 35,237 cases are considered resolved, an increase of 163.

More than 33,000 additional tests have been conducted.

Two new deaths were also announced on Saturday, bringing the provincial death toll to 2,777.

The reported number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 is 73 (down by five), with 27 in intensive care (down by two) and 12 on a ventilator (down by three).

The newly reported numbers are valid as of 2 p.m. Friday for Toronto, Ottawa and London and 4 p.m. for the rest of the province.

Here is a breakdown of Ontario’s cases by age and gender:

18,280 people are male

20,761 people are female

2,249 people are 19 and under

12,029 people are 20 to 39

11,844 people are 40 to 59

7,168 people are 60 to 79

6,037 people are 80 and over

The province notes that not all cases have a reported age or gender.

According to the Ministry of Long-Term Care, there have been 1,845 deaths reported among residents and patients in long-term care homes across Ontario. There are currently 19 outbreaks in long-term care homes, an increase of two.

There are 10 active cases among long-term care residents and 37 among staff.

