Coronavirus: Ontario premier, treasury board president discuss how COVID Alert app works
Ontario Premier Doug Ford on Friday encouraged people to download the COVID Alert app, which will help alert you should you have come into contact with someone who also has the app and tested positive for COVID-19. The app launched Friday after several weeks of delay. Treasury Board President Peter Bethlenfalvy also detailed how it works, what is collected and how long it is stored, calling it an “early warning system.”