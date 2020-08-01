Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Prepare for wave of evictions as rent deadline comes, Ontario NDP warns

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 1, 2020 9:51 am
The CN Tower can be seen behind condos in Toronto's Liberty Village community in Toronto, Ontario on Tuesday, April 25, 2017. As rent cheques come due, some are warning that Ontarians should prepare for a wave of evictions now that protections put in place earlier in the COVID-19 pandemic have been lifted.
The CN Tower can be seen behind condos in Toronto's Liberty Village community in Toronto, Ontario on Tuesday, April 25, 2017. As rent cheques come due, some are warning that Ontarians should prepare for a wave of evictions now that protections put in place earlier in the COVID-19 pandemic have been lifted. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston

TORONTO — As rent cheques come due, some are warning that Ontarians should prepare for a wave of evictions now that protections put in place earlier in the COVID-19 pandemic have been lifted.

The Opposition New Democrats say that because the provincial state of emergency has ended, evictions can start back up again Saturday.

The NDP also says newly passed legislation, Bill 184, makes it easier for landlords to evict tenants who fall behind on a repayment plan.

Read more: Protesters take stage at Toronto mayor’s news conference, demand stop of tenant evictions

The governing Progressive Conservatives have said the bill will help, not harm, tenants.

Trending Stories

A spokeswoman for the premier says the bill “reinforces to landlords the necessity of exploring repayment agreements and maintaining tenancies — rather than resorting to evictions.”

Story continues below advertisement

Ivana Yelich says eviction orders going out now are mostly ones that were pending before the pandemic began.

Toronto Mayor John Tory faces protesters over tenant evictions
Toronto Mayor John Tory faces protesters over tenant evictions
© 2020 The Canadian Press
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newsOntariocoronavirus updatecovid-19 canadacovid-19 newsCanada CoronavirusCoronavirus In CanadaCoronavirus Casesontario ndpOntario EvictionsBill 184Ontario Bill 184
Flyers
More weekly flyers