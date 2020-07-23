Protesters interrupt Toronto Mayor John Tory’s press conference over tenant protections

Send this page to someone via email

Protesters interrupted a press conference by Toronto Mayor John Tory on Thursday, causing Tory to walk off the stage.

The protesters, who demanded more protections for tenants amid the coronavirus pandemic, began speaking with a megaphone and walked up on stage with posters as Tory was speaking at an event with Infrastructure Minister Catherine McKenna.

“I’ve had the courtesy to listen to you and to listen to your remarks and why don’t you let me finish my remarks here and perhaps we can talk about that,” Tory said after pausing his speech for a few minutes.

The demonstrators continued to speak and remained on stage, causing the mayor to leave.

Story continues below advertisement

“You are people that come and engage in violent activity in front of my home,” Tory said before leaving.

Earlier this month, protesters with the same demands clashed with police outside of Tory’s condo.

Thursday’s event, which was held near Queens Quay Easy and Merchant’s Wharf, was to mark the beginning of an office development project.