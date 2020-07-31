New Brunswick man, 78, dead after vehicle hit by runaway trailer: RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP say a 78-year-old man from Minto, N.B., has died after the vehicle he was driving was hit by a runaway trailer in Burpee, N.B.

The incident occurred just before 7 a.m. Friday on Highway 10. RCMP say they responded to a report of a collision between a vehicle and a pickup truck hauling a double-axle trailer.

Police say it’s believed the trailer came loose from the northbound truck and collided with a vehicle travelling southbound.

The lone occupant of the vehicle died at the scene as a result of his injuries. Police say the lone occupant of the pickup truck was not injured.

An RCMP collision reconstructionist is assisting in the ongoing investigation.

