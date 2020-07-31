One person sent to hospital in Saint John crash

Saint John police say one person was taken to hospital following a crash on Friday in the area of Millidgeville, N.B.
Police and emergency personnel were called to University Avenue just before 8 a.m. and found a person trapped in a vehicle that had flipped after striking a utility pole.
Police say the driver was removed from the vehicle and taken to Saint John Regional Hospital.
An investigation is underway into the incident.
