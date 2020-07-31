Menu

One person sent to hospital in Saint John crash

By Tim Roszell Global News
Saint John police .
Saint John police . File/ Global News

Saint John police say one person was taken to hospital following a crash on Friday in the area of Millidgeville, N.B.

Police and emergency personnel were called to University Avenue just before 8 a.m. and found a person trapped in a vehicle that had flipped after striking a utility pole.

Police say the driver was removed from the vehicle and taken to Saint John Regional Hospital.

An investigation is underway into the incident.

