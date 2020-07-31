Menu

Crime

Police charge man with first-degree murder in death of 85-year-old Dartmouth woman

By Alexander Quon Global News
Posted July 31, 2020 11:09 am
Halifax Regional Police investigate a suspicious death at a home on Lynwood Drive in Dartmouth, N.S., on July 12, 2020.
Halifax Regional Police investigate a suspicious death at a home on Lynwood Drive in Dartmouth, N.S., on July 12, 2020. Elizabeth McSheffrey/Global News

Halifax Regional Police have charged a 62-year-old man with first-degree murder in the death of an 85-year-old woman in Dartmouth earlier this month.

Police say they found the woman dead at an address on Lynwood Drive at 11:12 a.m. on July 11.

Read more: Elderly woman’s death in Dartmouth deemed a homicide

Eleanor Noreen Harding’s death was later deemed suspicious as a result of evidence investigators gathered.

An autopsy was conducted and the medical examiner ruled that Harding’s death was a homicide.

Richard George Willis, 62, of Truro, N.S., is now facing second-degree murder and break-in charges in relation to the incident.

Willis was arrested in Dartmouth on July 30 and is scheduled to appear in Dartmouth court at a later date.

Police are looking to identify anyone who may have picked up someone hitch-hiking between Dartmouth and Truro between 2 a.m. and noon on July 10.

Anyone with information on the homicide is asked to call police at 902-490-5020 or to contact Crime Stoppers.

