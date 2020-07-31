Ottawa police release videos of persons of interest in Carsons Road homicide

Send this page to someone via email

The Ottawa Police Service (OPS) is looking for information on people in two recently released videos related to a homicide near Carsons Road earlier in the week.

The OPS homicide unit is investigating the shooting death of 21-year-old Mohamed Hassan, found dead Monday on a walking path behind the Collège Catholique Samuel-Genest in the city’s east end.

As part of the investigation, police are looking for information on two individuals seen in videos released Thursday.

One video shows a man walking alone wearing a facemask, a white T-shirt, grey pants, dark shoes and baseball cap.

Another video shows a woman with dark shorts, a light sleeveless top, shoulder-length dark hair and flip flops walking with a male in a white shirt and orange track pants, though police clarified the man in the video is not a person of interest.

Police did not clarify when or where the videos were taken in a release.

Investigators want to hear from anyone who might have seen or have other knowledge of the identities of the people in the videos.

The homicide unit tip line is open at 613-236-1222 ext. 5477 and anonymous tips are accepted via Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or at crimestoppers.ca.

Meanwhile, a GoFundMe campaign to provide support for Hassan’s family has almost reached its goal.

The crowdfunding campaign, set up by members of Hassan’s extended family, had raised more than $18,000 by Friday morning, nearing its $20,000 goal to help pay for funeral costs and other expenses.

The campaign describes Hassan as the youngest of four siblings and a “happy jolly kid that put a smile on everyone’s face.”