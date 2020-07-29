Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Ottawa teen faces multiple charges after allegedly shooting man with pellet gun in Niagara Falls

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted July 29, 2020 7:01 pm
Niagara police say a man was shot multiple times with a pellet gun on Clifton Hill early on July 29, 2020.
Niagara police say a man was shot multiple times with a pellet gun on Clifton Hill early on July 29, 2020. Don Mitchell / Global News

Two men from Ottawa are facing charges after a man was hit by pellet gunfire in Niagara Falls.

Niagara police say the incident happened after 1:00am Wednesday morning near Clifton Hill and Victoria Avenue.

It’s believed two groups engaged in a verbal argument before it turned physical leading one of the accused to draw a pellet gun from his waistband.

The 18-year-old then discharged the replica gun at the victim who was hit by multiple rounds.

Read more: Coronavirus: Non-residents banned from St. Catharines beaches: city

The man who was hit was transported to hospital with minor injuries.

Trending Stories

The teen from Ottawa has been charged with carrying a concealed weapon, asl well as assault and possession of a weapon.

Story continues below advertisement

A 23-year-old, also from Ottawa, is facing a single assault charge

Both will have a bail hearing on Thursday in St. Catharines.

Anyone with information can reach out to Niagara Regional Police at 905-688-4111, extension #2200.

 

Video appears to show crowded scene in Niagara Falls, Ont.
Video appears to show crowded scene in Niagara Falls, Ont.
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
OttawaSt. CatharinesNiagara FallsVictoria AvenueClifton Hillottawa teen shoots man with pellet gun in niagara fallspellet gun shooting in niagara fallsshooting in niagara falls
Flyers
More weekly flyers