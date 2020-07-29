Ottawa teen faces multiple charges after allegedly shooting man with pellet gun in Niagara Falls

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Two men from Ottawa are facing charges after a man was hit by pellet gunfire in Niagara Falls.

Niagara police say the incident happened after 1:00am Wednesday morning near Clifton Hill and Victoria Avenue.

It’s believed two groups engaged in a verbal argument before it turned physical leading one of the accused to draw a pellet gun from his waistband.

The 18-year-old then discharged the replica gun at the victim who was hit by multiple rounds.

The man who was hit was transported to hospital with minor injuries.

The teen from Ottawa has been charged with carrying a concealed weapon, asl well as assault and possession of a weapon.

Story continues below advertisement

A 23-year-old, also from Ottawa, is facing a single assault charge

Both will have a bail hearing on Thursday in St. Catharines.

Anyone with information can reach out to Niagara Regional Police at 905-688-4111, extension #2200.

1:35 Video appears to show crowded scene in Niagara Falls, Ont. Video appears to show crowded scene in Niagara Falls, Ont.