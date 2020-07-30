Kyle Edward Norman facing 3rd sexual assault charge in Saskatoon

Send this page to someone via email

A Saskatoon man has been charged a third time for sexual assault.

Police said Kyle Edward Norman, 37, was charged Thursday morning with sexual assault and breach of an undertaking.

The charges are related to an alleged assault in September 2019.

Police said the now 20-year-old victim met the accused through a social networking app.

The victim then went to a home in the 200 block of Stensrud Road in Willowgrove on Sept. 18, 2019, where the alleged assault occurred.

Norman is scheduled to appear in court Thursday on the new charges.

It’s the second time Norman has been charged in less than a week.

On July 24, Norman was charged with sexual assault and breach of conditions following a months-long investigation by the sex crimes unit.

A patrol officer went to the same home on Oct. 17, 2019, after a family member requested police check on the welfare of a man thought to be there.

Police said they located a then 18-year-old man and spoke with him before he left on foot.

The file was turned over to the sex crimes unit based on the information provided to the officer, police said.

Norman was charged for the first time in October 2019 after a third man said he was forcibly confined for three days and sexually assaulted earlier in the month.

The victim said it happened after he met a man through a social networking app.

Norman was charged with aggravated sexual assault, forcible confinement and breach of an undertaking. Those charges were stayed on May 5.

Police believe there may be more victims and are encouraging them to contact investigators at 306-975-8300.

If you or someone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, information and help are available here.

