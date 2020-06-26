Saskatchewan doctor accused of sexual assault found guilty by college, loses licence

Send this page to someone via email

Warning: This article may be triggering for some readers. Please read at your own discretion.

A Saskatchewan doctor no longer has a licence to practice medicine following accusations of a sexual assault in Regina.

College of Physicians and Surgeons of Saskatchewan council announced the decision to suspend Jesse Leontowicz’s licence on June 20 following a penalty hearing in May.

A three-member disciplinary panel found Leontowicz guilty of “unbecoming, improper, unprofessional, or discreditable conduct” contrary to Saskatchewan’s medical act.

Leontowicz, who was a 27-year-old fourth-year medical student at the time of the incident, is accused of forcibly engaging in a number of sexual acts with an unwilling participant more than two years ago.

“While Dr. Leontowicz was not criminally charged, his conduct in the context of this proceeding meets the definition of sexual assault,” the panel decision states.

“A core value of the medical profession is to do no harm. Further, the essence of the work of the profession is to help and heal other human beings. Sexual assault is the antithesis of this creed and unacceptable to the profession.”

The college said evidence showed Leontowicz met a 26-year-old woman on Tinder and went on a date with her on Jan. 22, 2018. The woman is unnamed in the college’s document.

The review said Leontowicz and the woman went back to his apartment, took off their clothes and kissed. Leontowicz put a condom on and they engaged in consensual intercourse.

At some point during intercourse, Leontowicz allegedly removed his condom. The woman he was having intercourse with told him to put a condom back on, but she claims he refused.

Leontowicz is then accused of holding her down, hitting her repeatedly causing significant bruising and spitting on her.

In her witness statement, the woman said she agreed to have rough sex, but not without a condom and not “beaten to the point of seeing stars.”

The alleged victim described herself as “afraid, shocked, alarmed and not knowing what was happening.”

Once they were finished engaging in intercourse, the woman said Leontowicz told her, “I hope I didn’t scare you. I’ve scared girls before,” while smiling.

The woman said she went to Pasqua Hospital’s emergency department in Regina to get a rape test kit on Jan. 24, 2018, before reporting the incident to Regina police two days later.

“Ultimately, she was advised by the Regina Police Service lead investigator that no charges would be laid,” according to the college’s document.

Leontowicz has not been criminally charged, the document said, though the discipline panel concluded his conduct met the definition of sexual assault.

In his defence, stated in the college’s document, Leontowicz said he and the woman engaged in sexual intercourse four times, three times with a condom and one without. He said everything was consensual.

The woman denied having “multiple rounds” of intercourse with Leontowicz.

In its decision, the college said although the alleged incident didn’t happen at work, it felt suspending Leontowicz’s licence was the best course of action.

“Dr. Leontowicz, in practice, will undoubtedly deal with female patients, disrobed and vulnerable. He has shown himself, by his conduct towards [the alleged victim], as unworthy of the trust which is placed in physicians by their female patients and the public generally.”

Leontowicz will be reprimanded for his alleged actions in person at a September college council meeting.

Global News reached out to Leontowicz for comment on multiple occasions but has yet to hear back.

If you or someone you know is in crisis and needs help, resources are available. In case of an emergency, please call 911 for immediate help. Are you or someone you know experiencing abuse? Visit the Department of Justice’s Victim Services Directory for a list of support services in your area. Women, trans and non-binary people can find an additional list of resources here.