Sexual assault charge after forcible confinement allegation in Saskatoon

Charges have been laid after a man said he was forcibly confined for three days and sexually assaulted, Saskatoon police said.

The 19-year-old victim said it happened after he met a man through a social networking app.

Police said they were told by the victim that he had been confined and sexually assaulted between Oct. 3 and Oct. 5 at a home in the 200 block of Stensrud Road in the Willowgrove neighbourhood.

A search warrant was executed at the home as part of the investigation, police said.

A 36-year-old Saskatoon has been arrested and is charged with aggravated sexual assault, forcible confinement and breach of an undertaking.

He is scheduled to appear in Saskatoon provincial court on Tuesday afternoon.

Police said the sex crimes unit continues to investigate.

