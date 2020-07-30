Paid parking returning to all Saskatchewan Health Authority facilities

Send this page to someone via email

Paid parking will return to those visiting and working at all Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) facilities as of Aug. 4.

Parking fees were suspended for patients, physicians and staff in early April.

The SHA made the decision “to help support and prioritize the delivery of care and services and to help ease the burdens associated with the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Patients, physicians and staff are being told by the SHA to follow signage to make sure they are parking in the appropriate area.

The SHA is also reminding people about the recent updates to the family presence guidelines at all of its facilities and long-term care homes.

Story continues below advertisement

Those updates allow each patient, client and resident to have a family member or support person present.

Read more: Saskatchewan cancer patient calling for free hospital parking after racking up costs for 6 years

“The implementation of these guidelines is the responsibility of each facility/home and approaches may vary to reflect different considerations,” it said in a release on Thursday.

Global News has reached out to the SHA for more information regarding its decision and will update the story when we hear back.

More to come.

1:06 Coronavirus: Saskatchewan Health Authority temporarily suspends paid parking Coronavirus: Saskatchewan Health Authority temporarily suspends paid parking