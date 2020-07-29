Menu

Canada

Remai Modern announces Tarah Hogue as new Indigenous art curator

By Mandy Vocke Global News
Posted July 29, 2020 9:43 pm
Tarah Hogue giving a virtual tour at the Vancouver Art Gallery.
Tarah Hogue giving a virtual tour at the Vancouver Art Gallery. Credit: Jennifer Corriero

Tarah Hogue is looking forward to residing in Treaty 6 Territory as Remai Modern‘s inaugural Indigenous art curator.

“It’s an exciting opportunity to contribute shaping what the museum is and can be for the community in Saskatoon,” Hogue said about her new position.

Read more: Duo selected as new leadership of Saskatoon’s Remai Modern hailed as ‘innovators’

The new position at Remai Modern was established with a goal of amplifying Indigenous voices.

“This new role is an important step towards realizing Remai Modern’s aim to be a leading centre for contemporary Indigenous art and discourse,” Remai Modern CEO Aileen Burns said in a statement.

Read more: Coronavirus: ‘One window’ art gallery comes to Saskatoon neighbourhood amid pandemic

Hogue grew up in the prairies, just a few hours away from Saskatoon. She has made connections with many Indigenous artists and hopes to connect with more.

“I’m also interested in how Indigenous contemporary artistic practices draw upon the past, draw upon tradition, and draw upon customary practices,” Hogue said.

Remai Modern has been closed for several months due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. It will be open to members on Aug. 6, and to the public Aug. 13.

