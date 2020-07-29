Remai Modern announces Tarah Hogue as new Indigenous art curator

Send this page to someone via email

Tarah Hogue is looking forward to residing in Treaty 6 Territory as Remai Modern‘s inaugural Indigenous art curator.

“It’s an exciting opportunity to contribute shaping what the museum is and can be for the community in Saskatoon,” Hogue said about her new position.

The new position at Remai Modern was established with a goal of amplifying Indigenous voices.

“This new role is an important step towards realizing Remai Modern’s aim to be a leading centre for contemporary Indigenous art and discourse,” Remai Modern CEO Aileen Burns said in a statement.

Hogue grew up in the prairies, just a few hours away from Saskatoon. She has made connections with many Indigenous artists and hopes to connect with more.

“I’m also interested in how Indigenous contemporary artistic practices draw upon the past, draw upon tradition, and draw upon customary practices,” Hogue said.

Remai Modern has been closed for several months due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. It will be open to members on Aug. 6, and to the public Aug. 13.

