Coronavirus: ‘One window’ art gallery comes to Saskatoon neighbourhood amid pandemic

Phase three in Saskatchewan means more businesses and activities are opening up, but for many still at home amid the COVID-19 pandemic there isn’t much to do.

One artist in Saskatoon found a way to make his neighbours’ walks a bit more colourful.

In the Lakeridge neighbourhood, artist Paul Constable is bringing his art to his neighbours with his “one window gallery”.

A number of his shows were cancelled because of the virus, and it felt like a waste not putting his art up somewhere. So every week he puts a new painting out in a display case outside his house for anyone to view.

“The kids love it,” said Constable. His display includes a ‘comment’ box, where thankful children — or their parents — leave him little notes.

With people still at home #Saskatoon artist Paul Constable set up a “window gallery” for his neighbours. He puts a new piece every week. These 3 especially love the pirates in this painting – even though Paul didn’t paint any. More tonight on @GlobalSaskatoon #yxe #sask #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/Vgph3pLJZU — Gabriela Panza-Beltrandi (@GabrielaPanza) June 8, 2020

Some of his favourites include, “We look forward to the weekly painting!” and a simple heart drawn in pencil on a folded piece of paper.

“I change the image every Monday so everybody kind of looks forward to the next week which is kind of nice.”

Saskatoon’s newest — and likely smallest — gallery opened six weeks ago.

Along with one weekly painting, it sports a sculpture from another local artist, and a fun surprise for kids to find — a snake sculpture popping out under the display.

“It lifts the spirits of the neighbourhood for sure,” said Kayla Cropper, who walks by the gallery with her dog.

Fellow Saskatoon artist James S. Korpan donated his sculpture to Constable’s inventory.

“Right now in this time of COVID[-19] things are very closed… this is a very good way of bringing the art scene to the public,” he said.

Siblings Jonathan, 7, Brayden, 5, and Kaylee Leier, 3, all love playing with the snake toy at the gallery, and using their imaginations when looking at constable’s paintings.

“I can see the pirates!” exclaims an excited Brayden, joined in by his siblings as they point out the pirates on the canvas.

Constable didn’t paint pirates — but watching the trio gush about them, he said he wishes he had.

He said he’s happy so many people can get joy from his little display.

“It’s changing the walk pattern a little bit; people have something to see,” he said.

“[It’s] something different to see while they’re doing their walks, because everybody’s out walking every day just trying to get out.”

Constable says he plans to keep the gallery running for the foreseeable future. He’s looking at making more space to include children’s artwork, or other contributions from the community.

