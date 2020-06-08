Saskatchewan reports 2 deaths, 4 new coronavirus cases

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatchewan reported two deaths and four new coronavirus cases on Monday.

Both deaths were people from the far north — one person was in their 60s and the other person was in their 70s.

Thirteen people have now died in Saskatchewan due to COVID-19.

Three of the new cases reported Monday were in Saskatoon while the fourth was in the far north, raising the overall total in the province to 654.

Health officials said there are currently 17 active cases, with one person in intensive care in Saskatoon.

One new recovery was reported, bringing the number of total recoveries to 624.

The news comes as Phase 3 of Saskatchewan’s reopening plan got underway.

Under Phase 3, mass gatherings can increase in size to 15 people indoors and 30 people outdoors.

Restaurants and bars can open at 50 per cent capacity, and gyms, fitness centres and personal care services that previously could not open can now reopen.

Churches and places of worship can open but are limited to one-third of the defined occupancy of the facility to a maximum of 30 people.

Child care facilities can also reopen with no more than 15 kids in a defined group.

Here is a breakdown of total Saskatchewan cases by age:

98 people are 19 and under

232 people are 20 to 39

199 are 40 to 59

107 people are 60 to 79

18 people are 80 and over

Males make up 48 per cent of the cases, females 52 per cent.

Officials said 393 cases are linked to community contact or mass gatherings, 144 are travel-related, 79 have no known exposure and 38 are under investigation by public health.

Saskatchewan has completed 52,229 tests so far for the virus.

