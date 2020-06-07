Menu

Canada

With Phase 3 set to launch on Monday in Saskatchewan, social distancing rules should still be followed: Councillor

By Brady Ratzlaff Global News
Posted June 7, 2020 10:27 pm
Updated June 7, 2020 10:33 pm
WATCH: People are reminded to keep up the social distancing, even with the next phase of reopening the economy set to launch on Monday June 8.

Social distancing rules should continue to be followed as the province is set to reopen another phase of its plan amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, a Saskatoon councillor says.

The reminder comes with summer just around the corner and places like gyms, bars, restaurants and churches having the green light to reopen on Monday as part of Phase 3 of reopening the Saskatchewan economy.

According to the province, there are 16 active cases in Saskatchewan as of Sunday.

“Folks want to get out and they want to exercise, they want to have fun with their kids in the parks,” said Coun. for Ward 9 Bev Dubois.

“They can still exercise, there are over 200 parks in the city. Lots of place to go, but we still need to do that social distancing.”

As of Monday, gathering sizes will increase to 30 people outside and 15 inside in Saskatchewan.

The City of Saskatoon has put 16 ambassadors throughout the city to help remind and provide information to the public.

“Reminding people about the need to physical distance,” said Lynne Lacroix, general manager of community services for the City of Saskatoon.

“They are out and about in the park really to focus on education (and) awareness.”

All play areas such as playgrounds remain closed.

Dubois says this new way of living seems to be catching on with the public and now is not the time to let up with social spacing.

“I think it’s going to be like this for a while, a long while,” she said.

“It’s just so important for people to continue to follow the rules and to stay safe.”

The Saskatoon Police Service said in a statement on Friday, 450 complaints had been called in regarding people breaking social distancing rules, but no fines or charges were handed out.

According to the Saskatchewan Health Authority, people could face a fine of up to $2,800 if they break social distancing regulations.

 

 

