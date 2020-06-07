Menu

Canada

Saskatoon street sings ‘O Canada’ to honour front-line health-care workers

By Brenden Purdy Global News
Posted June 7, 2020 9:48 pm
Saskatoon street sings ‘O Canada’ to honour frontline healthcare workers
A street in the River Heights neighbourhood meet every Sunday at noon to sing the Canadian national anthem.

Nahanni Drive in Saskatoon’s River Heights neighbourhood has taken their patriotic pride for front-line health-care workers by belting out O Canada every Sunday at noon.

Jerry Demeria started what has become a Nahanni tradition by printing out flyers to his neighbours to join in.

“(It’s) a feeling of camaraderie and a feeling of passion for our country,” Demeria said. “To help (support) the health-care workers, and the truck drivers, and everyone else that keeps us safe, healthy and fed.”

He, his wife and roughly 20-30 neighbours all take part in the singing of the national anthem, which includes accompaniment by a french horn. The group is led by the singing of 12-year-old Max Cory, a member of the Saskatoon Children’s Choir.

“It feels really nice to be able to gather, but not close,” Cory said. “But, like, you can still see everybody and gather and sing — it feels really nice.”

This Sunday marked the ninth-straight week that the neighbours have gathered to sing the national anthem, and the heavy downpour of rain wasn’t enough to deter them.

“It felt really good that everyone decided to come no matter what,” Cory said. “We’re probably going to do that every week (going forward).”

 

