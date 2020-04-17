Saskatoon doctor teams up with church to create prayer line for front-line workers

Send this page to someone via email

There’s a local effort in Saskatoon offering spiritual support to front-line health-care workers who need it during the COVID-19 pandemic.

It all began with a conversation between Dr. Gene Marcoux, a clinical professor of psychiatry at the University of Saskatchewan, and a young health-care worker who feared he would contract the disease and bring it home with him.

“We talked about his personal sort of strength issues. And, just that the whole issue of being able to manage… just the fear of the team,” Marcoux said.

The conversation prompted Marcoux to take action and following another conversation, this time with his pastor at Elim Church, the “Healthcare Heroes Prayerline” was born, allowing medical professionals to reach out to local pastors.

“A health-care worker would call that number. It would go to one of our on-call people. We have people on call 24 hours a day, seven days a week, where you can call in and basically we’ll just pray for you,” Elim Church associate pastor Luke Gordon said.

Gordon said the creation of the prayer line simply adds another layer of support for health-care workers.

“I want to emphasize it’s not a counselling line. It’s not us trying to fix your problems. We don’t know what our health-care workers are going through, you know, but we just want to be here for them,” Gordon said.

The service is available to anyone in the industry.

“I think it’s very important not just to limit this to two physicians and nurses, the staff that run the food services, the cleaners is essential central part of the team. And so this is for anybody who works in the system,” Marcoux said.

For Gordon, setting up the prayer line felt like the perfect way to give back to those fighting on the front line against the virus.

“It’s that call to be selfless. It’s that call to love and to care for people and to not to think of ourselves less, but to think less often of ourselves and to put other people before us,” Gordon said.

Volunteers handling the phone lines can be reached at 1-866-306-HERO or online.

