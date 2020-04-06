Menu

Lifestyle

Saskatoon man entertains kids during pandemic while practising physical distancing

By Brenden Purdy Global News
Posted April 6, 2020 3:12 pm
Updated April 6, 2020 5:40 pm
Saskatoon man helping kid’s during pandemic with safe distanced entertainment
WATCH: Brett Williams entertains kids with free 10-minute shows while practising physical distancing.

The idea initially came to Brett Williams after developing a social distancing outfit comprised of hula hoops, pool noodles, and backpack straps.

In a YouTube video that garnered over 1,000 views in two days, he used it to show people, especially kids, what two metres physically looked like.

“Originally it was a safety, and health and wellness apparatus,” Williams said. “Then I realized it had more applications than that. So, I’m getting out there and hoping to put a smile on a face.”

How is he putting smiles on faces? By volunteering his time, in full costume, and performing a free 10-minute show for children around Saskatoon.

“I know that for kids, they need entertainment, and different activities,” said Williams, who works as a youth counsellor. “My heart just went out to all of the kids that aren’t able to access those things, and are kind of having that cabin fever.”

But, even for as much entertainment and joy as his act can bring a child during the coronavirus pandemic, he’s simultaneously helping himself.

“I’m an extrovert and I need social connection myself, it’s one of my own self-care strategies to stay connected with people,” Williams said.  “It helps me with my own depression; So, I find that it is important for me to get out there too.”

Staying connected to loved ones is ‘crucial’ during physical distancing, self-isolation
