Santa Claus delivers cheer to Alberta community amid COVID-19 pandemic

Vehicles in St. Albert were honking at an unusual sight in April — Santa Claus, standing on the pedestrian bridge over St. Albert Trail waving at passing commuters.

Santa said he decided to make the rare spring appearance due to his concern over people’s mental health during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I’m hoping that they’ll feel that Christmas spirit in their hearts,” Santa said.

“The time is a bit of a challenge at this moment, but keep that Christmas spirit within them and keep happy and keep that joy.”

The local Rexall showed their support for Santa’s initiative by providing him with chocolates to give to kids, as well as disposal gloves and wipes to make sure everyone involved stayed safe.

“We truly appreciate the things that he’s doing right now. He’s in a costume trying to spread some cheer,” Rexall employee Keishla Melendez said.

“This is really a trying time, particularly for kids who may not understanding what’s going on.”

Santa set up a basket of the treats on the pedestrian bridge for children passing by to enjoy.

“I want the kids to know that this is not going to last forever. Stay positive, stay happy, keep the Christmas spirit of joy and encouragement in your hearts,” Santa said.

“Do something kind to someone everyday, whether it be through your home or through the modern technologies that we have to offer.”