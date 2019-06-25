Regina family creates fence gallery to showcase neighbourhood kids’ art

A family in Regina has turned their outdoor fence into a neighbourhood art gallery for kids.

Cheryl Hymus-Fraser and her husband came up with the idea as a way to make their home more inviting.

“Fences are generally to keep people out, but we kind of wanted to make it more welcoming,” Hymus-Fraser said.

The family of five painted the fence of their home on the corner of Montague Street and 14th Avenue in rainbow colours and began collecting artwork from children in their neighbourhood to display.

All the artwork is laminated and framed with an artist profile included beside each piece.

READ MORE: Cathedral Village Arts Festival kicks off 25th year

The family unveiled their art gallery to the community during the Cathedral Village Arts Festival.

Hymus-Fraser said they were inspired by the festival’s theme – share your light.

“Things kids create are important for us to all notice and take in,” Hymus-Fraser said. “It’s different and unique.”

In May, the family held an opening gala where the young artists saw their work on display for the first time.

READ MORE: Regina celebrates ‘Mosaic: A Festival of Cultures’ in three day event

“It’s fun for the kids to find their work or their friend’s work,” said neighbour Jennifer Richards. “They know probably about 80 per cent of the kids who have their work on the fence.”

“We live really close so we see people walking by all the time to admire the artwork,” said neighbour Jaclyn Ross.

Hymus-Fraser says they plan to ask kids to submit their artwork in the future and they hope to add more art to the display next spring.

“Every picture is completely different and will brighten your day,” Hymus-Fraser said.