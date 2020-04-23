Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Duo selected as new leadership of Saskatoon’s Remai Modern hailed as ‘innovators’

By Thomas Piller Global News
Posted April 23, 2020 6:53 pm
Duo selected as new leadership of Remai Modern art gallery
Partners Aileen Burns and Johan Lundh have been selected as Remai Modern’s new co-executive director and CEO. Remai Modern / Supplied

A new chapter is set to begin at Remai Modern.

The art museum in downtown Saskatoon has found its new leadership team with partners Aileen Burns and Johan Lundh, who will join as co-executive director and CEO.

Related News

READ MORE: Coronavirus: Saskatoon playwright says empty theatres a chance to reflect on art’s future

Remai Modern said there were 44 applicants during an extensive search by its board of directors.

“Aileen and Johan are innovators with a growing reputation for their unique and collaborative approach to museum management,” board chair Doug Matheson said in a press release.

“In addition to their respected work as curators, they bring valuable strategic, financial, human resources and fundraising background to the organization. We are thrilled to welcome them to Saskatoon and begin Remai Modern’s exciting new chapter.”

Story continues below advertisement
Power of art propelling Remai Modern in 2nd year
Power of art propelling Remai Modern in 2nd year

The Canadian/Swedish duo most recently led Govett-Brewster Art Gallery in New Zealand as co-director and chief curator.

“Writing from the kitchen table during our sixth week in a small cottage in New Plymouth, New Zealand, we’re dreaming of the moment when we can gather again and be nourished by art and build a new life with the community in Saskatoon,” read a statement from the duo.

“We identify strongly with the artist-centred spirit of Remai Modern, the commitment to reimagining modernisms, and dynamic collections development.”

READ MORE: Saskatoon man, kids build dragon snow sculpture

Burns hails from Toronto and earned her master of arts in critical and curatorial studies from Columbia University in New York. Swedish curator Johan Lundh holds both bachelor and master’s of fine arts degrees from Konstfack University College.

The couple is expected to take over their new roles mid-summer, officials said.

Lynn McMaster has been interim executive director and CEO since April 2019.

Remai Modern is currently closed to mitigate the spread of the novel coronavirus but said it hopes to re-open to customers as soon as it’s safe to do so.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
ArtMuseumArt GalleryRemai ModernSaskatoon ArtCEOsAileen BurnsJohan Lundh
Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.