Remai Modern names Lynn McMaster interim CEO

Lynn McMaster has been named the interim CEO of Remai Modern in Saskatoon.

Beau Atkins, the interim chair of Remai’s board of directors, said McMaster is uniquely qualified to lead the art gallery.

READ MORE: Remai Modern calls 1st year of operation a success

“(McMaster) has experience navigating organizations through big changes and has a wealth of fiscal, strategic, team building and business development knowledge specific to the museum sector,” Atkins said Thursday in a statement.

“She has a reputation for innovative thinking and has long championed the importance of arts education and cultural institutions.”

McMaster, who is originally from Regina, said Remai has a growing reputation.

“It’s an exciting time in the museum’s history and I look forward to contributing to Remai Modern’s momentum as a community hub and a destination for visitors,” McMaster said in a release.

McMaster graduated from the University of Regina with a major in art education. She spent close to 25 years at the Canadian Museum of History and was most recently CEO of the Please Touch Museum in Philadelphia.

She will work with the board and staff as the search continues for a new permanent CEO to replace Gregory Burke.

READ MORE: Former Remai Modern head steps down from new job in Auckland, New Zealand

Burke announced in December he was stepping down as executive director and CEO as of March 15 to take a position with the Auckland Art Gallery.

He has since withdrawn from that position over a harassment allegation from his time at the Remai.

The allegation is being investigated by the Saskatchewan Human Rights Commission, and has not been proven in court.