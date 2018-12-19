Remai Modern executive director and CEO Gregory Burke resigning

Executive director and CEO Gregory Burke is resigning from Remai Modern in Saskatoon.

The museum of modern and contemporary art announced Wednesday Burke will return to his home country of New Zealand, where he has been appointed director of the Auckland Art Gallery.

He was appointed executive director and CEO of the Mendel Art Gallery in 2013, which closed in 2015, and worked to open Remai Modern in October 2017.

“It’s been an enormous privilege to work with visionary donors, an ambitious and committed board, and the people of Saskatoon to establish Remai Modern,” Burke said in a press release.

“I have been thrilled by the response from the local community, as well as national and international visitors, artists and collaborators. Saskatoon and Remai Modern will always have a special place in my heart.”

Burke will stay in Saskatoon to support the initial transition phase at the art gallery, before his resignation takes effect on March 15, 2019.

Remai Modern said its board is planning an interim transition as it seeks to recruit new leadership.