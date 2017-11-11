Winning mural of Saskatoon Community Youth Arts contest now on display

Saskatoon Community Youth Arts Programming Inc. (SCYAP) is celebrating the wrap-up of their Urban Canvas Project.

As part of Canada 150, SCYAP held a contest to choose a mural to be painted on the side of a building in downtown Saskatoon.

Four paintings created by some of the city’s at-risk youth were selected from 12 different projects to be produced into murals.

“When we have a lot of our youth come through the Urban Canvas Project, a lot of them develop these art skills and then afterwards, it’s hard to continue that kind of career,” SCYAP’s art co-ordinator Jordan Schwab said. “This gave them an awesome opportunity to show off the skills they’ve developed.”

“Throughout the whole project, it’s been positive,” Schwab said. “When we were painting on [2nd Avenue South], all we had were positive comments, so it’s been really great.”

While there was only one grand prize winner, the work of three runner-ups were chosen to be donated as smaller versions to organizations across the city like the Friendship Inn, the Open Door Society and the Friendship Centre, if space permits.

The winning painting was created by April Doepker and it can be seen on the side of 206 2nd Ave. South.

All four paintings are on display at SCYAP in an exhibit titled “Change of Plans,” which runs until Nov. 16.