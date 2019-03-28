Remai Modern calls 1st year of operation a success

Remai Modern is calling its first year of operation a success in its annual report.

There were over 420,000 visits in 2018 which far exceeded what the Saskatoon art gallery estimated for its first year.

Remai Modern said it achieved some important milestones including supporting more than 50 local artists, performers and speakers.

“The team here is working hard to continue that momentum and further grow our impact on the local community and with tourists,” Remai Modern’s interim COO Celene Anger said in a press release.

It also said it ended 2018 with an operating surplus of $52,000.

Remai had overall revenues of $9.4 million. Over half of that was a grant from the City of Saskatoon, but it also earned $1.7 million in self-generated income plus another $1.6 million in donations.

The gallery also earned a place on the New York Times’ list of the 52 best places in the world to visit in 2018.