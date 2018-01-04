Azure names Remai Modern best art gallery building for 2017

Saskatoon’s new Remai Modern art gallery has been named among the best buildings for 2017 by the architecture and design magazine, Azure.

An article in the publication, which lists 10 buildings from around the world, praises the mixture of metal, glass and amazing views in the new structure, which opened last October.

READ MORE: Saskatoon’s Remai Modern art gallery opens to the public

“The stacked volumes are quietly seductive rather than flashy,” wrote Azure in its article.

“They reflect the flat Prairie landscape and are reminiscent of silos, barns and field sheds that are traditional to the region.”

The building was designed by the Toronto firm KPMB Architects.

“It is refreshing to have a building devoted to art that doesn’t overshadow its content or location, yet it still makes a remarkable statement,” the magazine stated.

The only other Canadian building to make the magazine’s list is the University of British Columbia Aquatic Centre, spotlighted as having the best pool.

With files from Global News