Halifax police seek help in locating missing 82-year-old woman

Halifax police are asking for the public’s assistance in finding a missing 82-year-old woman from Dartmouth, N.S.

Mariette McCrossin was last seen in the Woodside Ferry Terminal area around 11:45 a.m. Wednesday morning.

She is described as a white woman, 5 ft. 2 in. tall with short brown and grey hair. She was last seen wearing dark sunglasses, a purple ball hat and beige shorts.

Police say McCrossin has dementia and had recently suffered a fall that caused a leg injury. She has a dressing on her right shin.

Police are asking anyone with information on McCrossin’s whereabouts to call police at 902-490-5016.

