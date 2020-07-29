Menu

Investigations

Halifax police seek help in locating missing 82-year-old woman

By Karla Renic Global News
Posted July 29, 2020 4:54 pm
Police are requesting the public’s assistance in locating missing 82-year-old Mariette McCrossin from Dartmouth.
Halifax police are asking for the public’s assistance in finding a missing 82-year-old woman from Dartmouth, N.S.

Mariette McCrossin was last seen in the Woodside Ferry Terminal area around 11:45 a.m. Wednesday morning.

She is described as a white woman, 5 ft. 2 in. tall with short brown and grey hair. She was last seen wearing dark sunglasses, a purple ball hat and beige shorts.

Police say McCrossin has dementia and had recently suffered a fall that caused a leg injury. She has a dressing on her right shin.

Police are asking anyone with information on McCrossin’s whereabouts to call police at 902-490-5016.

