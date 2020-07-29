13 new coronavirus cases reported in Ottawa Wednesday

Send this page to someone via email

Ottawa recorded 13 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, a relatively lower number following multiple days of increases in the mid-20s.

There have been 2,481 cases of the novel coronavirus in the city since the pandemic began, according to Ottawa Public Health (OPH).

There were no new deaths linked to COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, leaving the city’s death toll at 264.

OPH reported two new coronavirus outbreaks at care facilities in Ottawa, however, with a staff member testing positive for the virus at the St. Patrick’s long-term care home and the Waterford retirement residence.

Both institutions had previous outbreaks of the virus earlier in the pandemic, with St. Patrick’s seeing 16 cases and three deaths related to COVID-19 over the course of roughly seven weeks.

Outbreaks at three Ottawa daycares remain active as of Wednesday.

Ottawa had seen its coronavirus case count rise by more than 25 for the past five days as the city experiences an apparent surge in infections.

Cases across the province were down as well on Wednesday, with 76 people testing positive for the virus, the lowest daily total since March.